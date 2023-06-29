Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 29 greeted the people of the nation on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha which is being celebrated across the nation with zeal and zest.

"Greetings on Eid ul-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak!" he tweeted. The festival is observed to commemorate the spirit of sacrifice and devotion to the Almighty. "Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak!," tweeted PM Modi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is visiting Manipur, also extended his wishes on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha.

"Eid Mubarak! May this auspicious occasion bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all," the former Congress president tweeted.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted the people just before Eid-ul-Adha and requested that all make a promise to pursue spreading common fellowship and concordance in the general public. “On the occasion of Id-uz-Zuha, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters living in India and abroad," she said.

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