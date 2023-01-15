Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 15 flagged off the Vande Bharat train service between Secunderabad in Telangana and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The train will be the first Vande Bharat train to operate between the two Telugu states and will run between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam in eight hours and 30 minutes.

Besides flagging off the Vande Bharat Express, the Prime Minister also paid rich tributes to the serving and retired personnel and hailed their commitment to protecting the country and its borders.

While addressing the gathering, Modi said Vande Bharat connects the cultures of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

''Vande Bharat is a true replica of India which is coming out of the mentality of dependence and moving towards Atmanirbharta (self-reliance),'' the PM added.

As per reports, the Visakhapatnam Secunderabad Vande Bharat express (20833) will start at 0545 AM and reach Secunderabad at 2.15 PM.

According to South Central Railway (SCR) officials, the train will leave Secunderabad at 3 PM and reach Visakhapatnam at 11:30 PM, and in between, the train will stop at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam, and Warangal in both the directions.

It is worth mentioning that the train comprises 14 AC Chair Car Coaches and two Executive AC Chair Car Coaches and it has a capacity of 1,128 passengers. The train will provide the fastest travelling facility between these two stations.

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