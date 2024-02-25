Prime Minister Narendra Modi went into the deep Arabian Sea and prayed at the site where the submerged city of Dwarka is.

PM Modi undertaking the deep sea route to visit the ancient Dwarka Nagri, offers a rare and profound connection to India's spiritual and historical roots.

This ancient city is linked closely to Lord Shri Krishna, which was once a hub of grandeur and prosperity.

Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated the country's longest cable-stayed bridge Sudarshan Setu connecting Okha to Beyt Dwarka island.

An official statement from the Devbhumi Dwarka administration has revealed the completion of a 2.32-kilometre-long bridge, which includes a 900-metre-long central double-span cable-stayed portion and a 2.45-kilometre-long approach road.

The bridge, constructed for Rs 979 crore, has a width of 27.20 metres and 2.50-metre-wide footpaths on either side. Initially known as the 'Signature Bridge,' it has been renamed 'Sudarshan Setu' or Sudarshan Bridge, according to District Magistrate (DM) GT Pandya.

The bridge connects to Beyt Dwarka, a location approximately 30 kilometres from Dwarka town, known for the revered Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna. Until now, access to the temple was limited to daytime boat trips. However, with the new bridge, officials expect the temple to be accessible round-the-clock.

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