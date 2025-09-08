PM Modi hails Bhupen Hazarika on 99th birth anniversary, calls him India’s heartbeat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid glowing tributes to music legend Bhupen Hazarika on his 99th birth anniversary, describing him as one of the most extraordinary voices India has ever known.

In a post, the Prime Minister shared an article he authored on the Bharat Ratna awardee, noting that this year marks the beginning of Hazarika’s birth centenary celebrations. He said the occasion calls for revisiting the maestro’s monumental contributions to India’s cultural identity and public consciousness.

“What Bhupen Da gave us extends far beyond music. His works embodied emotions that transcended melody. More than just a voice, he was the heartbeat of the people. Generations have grown up listening to his songs, each word resonating with kindness, social justice, purity and deep-rooted belonging,” Modi wrote. He said Hazarika’s music flowed like a timeless river, crossing borders and cultures while carrying with it the spirit of humanity.

Recalling his life and journey, Modi said Hazarika travelled the world and met some of the most influential personalities of his time, but always remained deeply rooted in Assam and its indigenous ethos. An intellectual at heart, Hazarika excelled academically at Cotton College, Banaras Hindu University and later at Columbia University in the United States, where he interacted with leading thinkers and artists.

It was during this time that he met Paul Robeson, whose iconic song Ol’ Man River inspired Hazarika’s evergreen composition Bistirna Parore. He was also honoured with a Gold Medal by former US First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt for his performances of Indian folk music.



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The Prime Minister said Hazarika chose to return to India despite opportunities abroad, immersing himself in radio, theatre, films and documentaries, while mentoring young talent. His works combined lyrical brilliance with strong social messages on rural development, justice for the poor, and the power of common citizens.

“The spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat found powerful expression in Bhupen Hazarika’s life journey. His works transcended linguistic and regional boundaries, uniting people across the country,” Modi said, adding that Hazarika composed for films in Assamese, Bengali and Hindi, making Assam’s culture visible to the world.

He also noted that Hazarika was elected as an independent MLA in 1967 but never pursued politics as a career, instead focusing on serving society through his art. Over the years, he was conferred with the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and finally the Bharat Ratna in 2019.

“When Bhupen Da passed away in 2011, lakhs of people attended his funeral. Even in death, as in life, he brought people together. It was thus fitting that he was cremated at Jalukbari hillock overlooking the Brahmaputra, the very river that had been the lifeline of his music and metaphors,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister welcomed the initiatives of the Assam government and the Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust to spread his legacy among the youth. “Bhupen Da’s life teaches us the power of empathy, of listening to people, and of staying rooted,” he added.