Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India's performance at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, as the country achieved a historic 100 medals. He congratulated the athletes for their remarkable performance.

"A momentous achievement for India at the Asian Games! The people of India are thrilled that we have reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our phenomenal athletes whose efforts have led to this historic milestone for India," he said in a tweet.

PM Modi also announced his plan to host the Asian Games contingent on October 10 for an interaction. The Indian contingent secured 25 gold, 35 silver and 40 bronze medals, marking a significant increase from the total 70 medals won in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang.

India's medal tally reached the triple-figure mark with three consecutive gold medals in archery and women's kabaddi. Archers Jyothi Vennam and Praveen Ojas clinched gold in their individual compound events, while the women's kabaddi team defeated Chinese Taipei in the final, taking India's medal count to 100.



In acknowledgment of this great performance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared his intention to meet the triumphant Indian contingent on October 10, recognising their exceptional contributions to the nation's athletic heritage. This accomplishment demonstrates India's rising relevance on the world sports stage.



Also read : Asian Games 2023: India clinches historic 100-medal tally with back to back golds in archery and kabaddi