The Asian Games 2023 marked a significant achievement for India as the nation's athletes demonstrated their skills and earned a commendable number of medals.

On October 7, 2023, India reached a milestone of 100 medals, comprising 25 gold, 35 silver, and 40 bronze. On the early hours of Saturday, the Indian squad clinched three consecutive golds in archery and women's kabaddi, increasing the nation's medal count to 100.

Archers Jyothi Vennam and Praveen Ojas bagged gold in their respective individual compound events, while the women's kabaddi team triumphed over Chinese Taipei in an exciting final match, marking India's 100th medal. As of now, India boasts 22 and 29 medals in shooting and track and field respectively, 5 in rowing, and 3 in sailing, with the rest earned in various disciplines at the Asian Games 2023.

The Indian women's kabaddi team reclaimed their gold medal after securing bronze in the 2018 edition. The team started strong, leading by 5 points (14-9) in the first half. Despite Chinese Taipei's spectacular comeback in the second half, India held their ground and ultimately won the match by 26-25.

Also read : Asian Games 2023: India's Ojas Pravin clinches men's compound gold, Abhishek Verma settles for silver