Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, September 15, emphasized the numerous initiatives undertaken since 2014 to uplift the marginalized sections of society, including the poor, Dalits, deprived, and tribal families. Addressing a gathering in Jamshedpur, PM Modi pointed out that the PM Janman Yojana is specifically being implemented to benefit tribal communities across India.

In his address, the Prime Minister detailed how the PM Janman Yojana aims to target the most backward tribal communities. He noted that government officials are actively reaching out to these communities to provide essential services such as housing, road infrastructure, electricity, water supply, and educational facilities. These efforts, according to PM Modi, are part of the government's broader commitment to fostering a developed Jharkhand.

Expressing optimism, the Prime Minister reiterated his belief that these government resolutions would come to fruition, bringing the aspirations of Jharkhand closer to reality with the people's support. As a part of these initiatives, PM Modi also announced the commencement of the first installment of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). This launch marks a significant step towards ensuring permanent housing for thousands of beneficiaries in the region.

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