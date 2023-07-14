Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bestowed with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest French honour in military or civilian orders on the Prime Minister by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron on July 13.

Narendra Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to receive this honour. On behalf of the people of India, Narendra Modi thanked the French President.

The ceremony took place at the Elysee Palace, hosted by the French President, followed by a private dinner.

A statement from the ministry of external affairs said, "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France's highest award, on 13 July 2023, by H.E. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic of France. Prime Minister thanked President Macron for this singular honour on behalf of the people of India."

The official spokesperson for the ministry, Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "A warm gesture embodying the spirit of India-France partnership. PM @narendramodi conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest award in France by President @EmmanuelMacron."

The Legion of Honor has been received by select prominent leaders and eminent personalities from across the world, in the past. The former South African President Nelson Mandela, King Charles- the then Prince of Wales, Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Former United Nations Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali, were among the people who received the honour.

Narendra Modi has arrived in Paris on July 13, for a two-day official visit. He received a ceremonial welcome at the airport by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.



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