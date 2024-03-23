Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a significant milestone in Indo-Bhutanese relations by inaugurating the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuk Mother and Child Hospital in Thimphu, Bhutan. The event underscores the robust partnership between the two nations in healthcare, signifying a beacon of cooperation and support.

The newly unveiled hospital is poised to elevate the standards of maternal and child health services in the country, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Jointly inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart, Tshering Tobgay, the state-of-the-art hospital was constructed with the assistance of the Government of India exemplifying the collaborative spirit between the two countries.

The hospital project was executed in two phases, with the first phase completed in 2019 at a cost of Rs 22 crore. Subsequently the second phase, undertaken as part of the 12th Five Year Plan, concluded recently with an investment of Rs 119 crore, further enhancing the hospital's capacity and capabilities.

Equipped with advanced facilities spanning Pediatrics, Gynecology and Obstetrics, Anesthesiology, Operation Theatre, Neonatal Intensive Care, and Pediatric Intensive Care, the hospital is poised to provide comprehensive healthcare services to the Bhutanese populace.

Expressing gratitude towards India's support, Prime Minister Tobgay lauded the Indian government for fully funding the hospital's construction, acknowledging its transformative impact on Bhutan's healthcare landscape.

Bhutan's Minister for Health, Tandin Wangchuk, emphasized the symbolic significance of Prime Minister Modi's presence at the inauguration ceremony, underscoring the enduring friendship and collaborative efforts that characterize the bilateral relationship.

Following the successful conclusion of his two-day State visit to Bhutan, Prime Minister Modi departed for New Delhi, bidding farewell at the airport with a special gesture from the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, symbolizing the warmth and camaraderie shared between the leaders of both nations.