Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet with his new Australian counterpart at the upcoming Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) Summit in Japan on May 24, as Australia goes to the polls on Saturday.

Addressing the special ministry of external affairs briefing, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said: "Elections are being held in Australia today, the next Australian PM is likely to attend the QUAD Summit. It is expected that the PM will meet the new Australian leader in Tokyo."

"In their (India-Australia) interaction, the two leaders will review the India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest. The last bilateral meeting held virtually in March this year," he said.

At the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, PM Modi will travel to Japan for an official visit on May 23-24 to attend the QUAD Summit. On the sidelines of the summit, he will meet with US President Joe Biden, as well as the Prime Ministers of Japan and Australia.

On May 24, he will meet with US Vice President Joe Biden in a bilateral encounter. "The India-US partnership has gained velocity, depth, and diversity," Foreign Secretary Sushma Swaraj stated.

According to the Foreign Secretary, "PM Modi will meet Japanese Prime Minister Kishida, "Special, strategic, and global ties between India and Japan have gained a lot of traction. Two Prime Ministers will continue their talks in Tokyo on enhancing bilateral economic cooperation, including trade and investment, clean energy, and northeast collaboration."

He also said that the PM Modi will also address the Indian community in Japan and will meet Japanese business leaders.

Recalling the Japanese Prime Minister's India visit, Foreign Secretary said that India and Japan have witnessed substantial outcomes including a target of Japanese yen 5 trillion (40-42 billion dollars) in public and private investments.

"Kishida's recent visit to India saw substantial outcomes including a target of Japanese yen 5 trillion (40-42 billion dollars) in public and private investments, and financing over the five years, and the adoption of several other key outcome documents which included -- an industrial competitiveness partnership roadmap, clean energy partnership, sustainable development initiative for the northeast and lastly agreement on sustainable urban development, cybersecurity etc," he said.