PM Modi obsessed with Nehru: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi took a sharp dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of being obsessed with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru while deliberately avoiding any mention of China or former US President Donald Trump in his speech.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government took a strong decision and put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, thus rectifying a "big blunder" committed by the country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Participating in a 19-hour debate in the Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor, Modi described the signing of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan in 1960 by Nehru's government as a "big betrayal" of India's dignity.

"It has been an old habit of the Congress to mortgage India's interests. The biggest example of this is the Indus Waters Treaty. Who signed this treaty? Nehru did it and granted rights to 80 per cent of the waters of the rivers originating in India and flowing to Pakistan," Modi said, amid protests from the Congress members.



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In a post on X, Gogoi stated, “PM Modi carried on with the obsession with Pandit Nehru and not once mentioned China or President Trump.” He asserted that even if the Prime Minister continued speaking for “another 5000 hours,” it would not diminish the legacy and contribution of India’s first Prime Minister.

The Congress leader also lashed out at the government over recent security lapses, including the attack on pilgrims in Pahalgam.

Drawing parallels with previous terror incidents, Gogoi wrote, “People of India know that the security failure of Pahalgam, just like Pulwama, Uri, Pathankot and Manipur, lie solely on the shoulders of PM Modi and HM Amit Shah.”

His remarks come amid growing political exchanges between the ruling BJP and opposition leaders over national security, foreign policy, and historical narratives.