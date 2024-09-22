In a message on World Rhino Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed India's unwavering dedication to the protection of rhinos, one of the planet’s most iconic species. Taking to social media platform X, Modi stated, "Today, on #WorldRhinoDay, let us reiterate our commitment to protect one of our planet’s most iconic species—rhinos. Compliments to all those involved in rhino conservation efforts over the last many years."

He highlighted India's pride in being home to a significant population of one-horned rhinos and recalled his memorable visit to Kaziranga National Park in Assam, encouraging others to experience its natural beauty and conservation success firsthand.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma echoed the Prime Minister's sentiments, sharing his appreciation for Modi's leadership. He noted, "Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister! Under your leadership, Assam’s rhinos are safer than ever. Since the Double Engine government took charge in 2016, poaching has dropped by 86%. We are deeply grateful for your commitment to promoting and preserving our living heritage."

This collaborative commitment from both leaders underscores a significant stride in wildlife conservation efforts in India, particularly in safeguarding the one-horned rhinoceros population that thrives in Assam's lush landscapes.

Also read: Assam CM reaffirms commitment to Rhino conservation on World Rhino Day