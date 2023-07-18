Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 18 said that for the Opposition democracy meant an arrangement “of the family, for the family, by the family and not of the people, for the people, by the people”.

Describing the gathering of 26 Opposition parties in Bengaluru as “a shop of corruption”, PM Modi said, “Two products are guaranteed in this shop – poison of casteism and unprecedented corruption”.

While attending the inauguration of an integrated airport terminal in Port Blair through virtual mode, the PM made an all-way attack against the Opposition parties gathered in Karnataka to strategise against the ruling BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Prime Minister went further with his attacks by saying that when the Opposition parties that have gathered in Karnataka appear in one frame, then only one thing comes into the minds of the common people and that is they portray “Kattar bharashtachari sammelan” (a seminar of the super corrupt).

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