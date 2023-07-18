The Supreme Court, on July 17 agreed to hear the plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenging the Gujarat High Court’s order in the ‘Modi’ surname defamation case.

Rahul Gandhi challenged the Gujarat High Court’s order that declined to stay his conviction and a two-year-jail term in the ‘Modi’ surname defamation case.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Sanghvi, representing Rahul Gandhi, requested an urgent Supreme Court listing of the matter.

Rahul Gandhi approached the Supreme Court on Saturday to contest the Gujarat High Court's decision not to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case in which he was sentenced to two years in prison by the Surat Court for making the remark "Modi surname."

On March 24, following notification from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Gandhi was disqualified from serving as an MP for Wayanad in Kerala following his conviction in the case.

As a result of Gandhi's two-year prison sentence, he was ineligible to serve as an MP under the Representation of People Act.

The magisterial court found Gandhi guilty in March of making remarks about the surname "Modi" in advance of the national elections in 2019.

Gandhi went to the Sessions court after the magisterial court found him guilty, but on April 20, the court denied his request for a stay on his conviction. He then approached the High court.

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