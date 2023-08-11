Congress leader Rahul Gandhi fired a fresh attack on PM Modi's government over its handling of the Manipur crisis on August 11.

The Wayanad MP also critiqued the PM's recent address before the Parliament, nothing that he had very little to say about the Manipur issue.



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“Yesterday the PM spoke in Parliament for about 2 hours and 13 minutes. In the end, he spoke on Manipur for 2 minutes. Manipur has been burning for months, people are being killed, rapes are happening but the PM was laughing, cracking jokes. It doesn't suit him..." the Wayanad MP said.

Gandhi said that the Indian Army could “stop this nonsense" within two days but the Prime Minister did not want to take action.

"PM at least could go to Manipur, talk to communities and say I am your PM, let's start talking but I don't see any intention...The question is not whether PM Modi will become PM in 2024, the question is Manipur where children and people are being killed," says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

