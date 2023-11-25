Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew in a Tejas fighter in Bengaluru on Saturday during his visit to the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The Prime Minister was in the city to review the ongoing work at HAL's manufacturing facility, including the facility for Tejas jets. He later shared pictures from his flight, describing the experience as 'incredibly enriching' and a testament to India's indigenous capabilities.

Modi has been advocating for the indigenous production of defence products, and has emphasised on the growth of their manufacturing and exports under his government. Several countries have expressed interest in the Tejas, a light combat aircraft, and US defence giant GE Aerospace has signed a pact with HAL to co-produce engines for the Mk-II-Tejas.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated in April this year that India's defence exports reached a record high of Rs 15,920 crore in FY 2022-2023.

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