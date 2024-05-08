Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a scathing critique of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in response to controversial remarks made by party leader Sam Pitroda, which ignited a storm of criticism. Pitroda's comments, suggesting that individuals from East India resembled Chinese people and those from South India resembled Africans, drew widespread condemnation for their racial undertones.

Expressing his dismay at Pitroda's divisive remarks, Prime Minister Modi condemned the statements as an "insult to several people of the country on the basis of their skin color." Speaking at a rally in Telangana's Warangal district, Modi passionately emphasized the importance of not judging individuals based on their appearance, asserting, "Can we decide a person's merit based on skin color?"

Modi's impassioned address resonated with his audience as he fervently defended the diverse cultural fabric of India. He underscored the nation's reverence for Lord Krishna, emphasizing that irrespective of skin color, all individuals are equal and deserving of respect.

Expressing his indignation, Modi directed his ire towards Rahul Gandhi, whom he referred to as 'shehzaada,' or prince, challenging him to account for the derogatory remarks made by his party colleague. Modi vehemently rejected what he described as a "racist mentality" and vowed not to tolerate any form of discrimination or disrespect towards the people of India.

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