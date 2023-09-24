Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off nine Vande Bharat Express trains today that will help improve connectivity across 11 states. The new trains will be the fastest on the routes which will bring down the travel time for passengers.

The routes where the Vande Bharat Express trains will be running are:-

Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express

Tirunelveli-Madurai-Chennai Vande Bharat Express

Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express

Vijayawada-Chennai (via Renigunta) Vande Bharat Express

Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express

Kasargod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express

Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Puri Vande Bharat Express

Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express

Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express

These trains will be running across 11 states which includes Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gujarat.

According to the railway ministry, the Vande Bharat trains will improve connectivity of important religious places across the country. Two Vande Bharat routes -- Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Puri and the Tirunelveli-Madurai-Chennai will connect the religious towns of Puri and Madurai respectively.

The Vijayawada-Chennai Vande Bharat Express will operate via the Renigunta route and will provide connectivity to Tirupati, a famous pilgrimage town.



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