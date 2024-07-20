In a significant event for cultural heritage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 46th Session of the World Heritage Committee on Sunday evening at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The inaugural ceremony will also feature an address by the Prime Minister and the esteemed presence of UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, according to an announcement by the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday.

For the first time, India will host the World Heritage Committee meeting, scheduled from July 21 to 31, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam. This annual gathering is a crucial forum responsible for overseeing all World Heritage-related matters, including the selection of new sites for the World Heritage List.

Throughout the session, key discussions will include the nomination of new sites, review of State of Conservation reports for 125 existing World Heritage properties, considerations of International Assistance, and the allocation of World Heritage Funds.

The meeting will draw more than 2,000 delegates, both international and national, from over 150 countries, marking a historic occasion for global cultural heritage collaboration.

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