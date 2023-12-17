Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Surat Diamond Bourse in Gujarat's Surat district today. The Prime Minister's Office emphasises that post inauguration, the Surat Diamond Bourse will establish itself as the largest and most advanced international diamond and jewellery business centre.

The Bourse will serve as a global hub for trading both rough and polished diamonds and jewellery. It will feature a state-of-the-art 'Customs Clearance House' for import and export, a jewellery mall for retail business, and an international banking and safe vaults facility.

PM Modi, in a post on X, stated that the inauguration of the Surat Diamond Bourse will significantly boost the diamond industry. The Bourse, built at a cost of about Rs 3,500 crore, encompasses 67 lakh square feet of floor space and can accommodate nearly 4,500 diamond trading offices.

In August, the Guinness World Records recognised the building, a part of the Diamond Research and Mercantile City, as the world's largest office building. The structure, sprawling over 35.54 acres, consists of nine ground towers plus 15 floors, with office spaces varying from 300 sq ft to 1 lakh sq ft.

The Indian Green Building Council has awarded the building a platinum ranking. Vallabhbhai Lakhani, the billionaire diamond trader and Director of Kiran Gems, has relocated his Rs 17,000-crore business to the Diamond Bourse and is also developing a mini-township for his employees.

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