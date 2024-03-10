Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to virtually flag off a new chapter in rail travel as he launches the Vande Bharat Express between New Jalpaiguri and Patna. Scheduled for March 12, 2024, this inauguration marks a significant leap forward in providing world-class travel experiences to passengers along this crucial route.

Simultaneously, the Prime Minister will usher in a wave of development across the nation, dedicating a staggering 6000 projects valued at over Rs 85,000 crores at 764 locations. These projects span a wide spectrum of infrastructural enhancements, from railway modernization to the inauguration of vital goods sheds and the electrification of tracks, aimed at bolstering connectivity and efficiency within the Indian Railways network.

The magnitude of this event is highlighted by the extensive reach of its livestream, with 10,000 railway screens at stations nationwide set to broadcast the proceedings. Additionally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 1584 One Station One Product stalls, showcasing the rich diversity of India's local craftsmanship, and welcome nearly 6 lakhs of artisans from various categories.

With a focus on sustainability and innovation, the government's initiatives include the installation of solar panels at station and service buildings, along with a substantial track electrification drive aimed at reducing carbon emissions. Moreover, plans for setting up Rail Coach restaurants aim to transform these spaces into vibrant hubs within communities.

The northeastern region, a focal point of development efforts, will witness a significant boost with the inauguration of Gati Shakti Terminals, goods sheds and additional pit lines, enhancing connectivity and trade opportunities.