In a major boost to the healthcare facilities in Barak Valley, a medical college will be built in Karimganj at a cost of Rs 578 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be on a two day visit to the state of Assam will lay the foundation stone for the medical college in Karimganj on February 4.

Sharing the news on platform X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "To give filip to healthcare facilities in Barak Valley, we are building a medical college in Karimganj at a cost of ₹578 crore. This will further augment our efforts to have a medical college for each district. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji will lay its Foundation Stone tomorrow".

Karimganj Medical College and Hospital will incorporate a hospital building, medical college building, hostel for boysm girls, interns and nurses including residential buildings for superintendent, principal and other staff.

Additionally, amenities such as day care centre, cafetaria, faculty building among all other facilities will also be part of the campus.

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