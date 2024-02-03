Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended a workshop organized at BJP Tripura state office on February 3 to mark Sampark Abhiyan with the women SHGs and NGOs as part of the 'Shakti Vandhan' programme.

In view of the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, CM Saha also addressed the party workers of Sadar (urban) district during the workshop.

Speaking on the programme held today, CM Saha said, "Following the guidelines of PM Narendra Modi, Mahila Shakti Vandhan program is being organized across the country and such programs are being organized in all the districts of Tripura also. Through women self-help groups and NGOs, who are beneficiaries of various central and state welfare schemes, awareness programs are being conducted..."

Several awareness programmes are being held across the state of Tripura through women self-help groups and NGOs.

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