Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone of 508 railway station redevelopment projects across the country via video conferencing on August 6.

The projects will be initiated under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

The Indian Railways has arranged physical functions at 508 stations, with officials saying that this is the largest foundation stone-laying ceremony ever in the infrastructure space.

According to railways estimates, the redevelopment work of these stations, spread across 27 states and Union Territories, will be done in two years at Rs 24,470 crore.

The amount will be funded entirely by the Centre of which 1,309 stations have been earmarked for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme approved by the cabinet last year.

The 508 stations include 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu,15 in Haryana and 13 in Karnataka.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the redevelopment of the stations are aimed at providing modern passenger amenities, along with ensuring well-designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration and well designed signage for guidance of passengers. It added that the design of station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture.

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