Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement that he will be leading a unique session of yoga in New York to mark the 9th International Yoga Day on June 21.

Top UN officials, envoys from across the world, and some of the prominent individuals will participate in the event.

"Yoga has become global movement through International Day of Yoga," PM Modi said in a video message today.

“Yoga unites people from different nations in the same spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam which is also the guiding theme of India’s G20 presidency: ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’”

According to PM Modi, this year the yoga celebrations turned out to be special since researchers at India’s research stations in the Arctic and Antarctic participated in the celebrations.

The idea of the ‘Ocean Ring of Yoga’, is based on the mutual relation between the idea of Yoga and expanse of the ocean, according to Modi.

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya led International Yoga Day Celebration with Mass Yoga Demonstration in AIIMS, New Delhi. He said that, Yoga has become India’s soft power.

“Yoga helps calm the mind and energize the body. Whenever we talk about health and wellness, Yoga comes to our mind. It is a kind of preventive care as it builds immunity in the body”

“Post-COVID, people have become more aware of their health and wellness. Because of this, Yoga’s relevance and popularity has also increased substantially”

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