Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs from the northeastern region on August 7 in a bid to decide strategy for upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

As per a report by ANI, the meeting will be attended by BJP Chief JP Nadda and Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju, and Nitin Gadkari.

NDA MPs from eight northeastern states -- Assam Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim -- will be attending a meeting today.

So far, the Prime Minister held six cluster meetings with NDA MPs from different states. The cluster six meeting was held with NDAs MPs from Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The meetings of NDA MPs with PM Modi started on July 31.

The report also claimed that the first meeting was held with NDA MPs from West Uttar Pradesh, Bundelkhand, and Brij region with PM Modi urging them to maximize their connections with people, inform them of government schemes, remain grounded and give priority to programmes that have an impact at the grassroots.

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