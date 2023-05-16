Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to the newly inducted recruits in various government departments at the Rozgar Mela.

According to an official release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments as well as State Governments/UTs supporting this initiative.

The new recruits, who were appointed from across the country, will join a variety of positions and posts, including Gramin Dak Sevaks, Inspector of Posts, Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk, Junior Clerk-cum-Typist, Junior Accounts Clerk, Track Maintainer, Assistant Section Officer, Lower Division Clerk, Sub Divisional Officer, Tax Assistants, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Inspectors, Nursing Officers, Assistant Security Officers, Fireman, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Audit Officer, Divisional Accountant

PM Modi will likewise address the nominees on the event.

According to the PMO, the Rozgar Mela is a step toward fulfilling the Prime Minister's promise to give employment creation top priority. It said that the Rozgar Mela is supposed to go about as an impetus in additional business age and give significant open doors to the young for their strengthening and support in public turn of events.

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