Several politicians and dignitaries extended their best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 72 on September 17, 2022.

While the BJP undertakes "seva" (service) activities to celebrate his birthday, development initiatives are frequently started in his honour.

Modi will speak at four events covering a range of topics, including the release of cheetahs brought in from Namibia in a national park in Madhya Pradesh.

Wishing Prime Minister, President Droupadi Murmu said the work for nation-building under his incomparable hardwork, dedication and creativity continue to advance.

Modi's ministerial colleagues paid fulsome tributes to his leadership and administrative acumen as they wished him on his birthday.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah also praised PM Modi and said, ’’As the embodiment of Indian culture who had brought the nation back to its founding principles and guided it forward in all spheres. India has become a major global player because to his smart leadership, and he has distinguished himself as a world leader revered by everybody’’.

Shah also added that Modi's life symbolises service and dedication.

He called him the builder of a secure, strong and 'aatmanirbhar' new India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said his leadership has boosted progress and good governance like never before and taken India's prestige and self-respect to a new high.

According to Singh, he has given Indian politics a new dimension and prioritised growth with the welfare of the underprivileged. Modi, an RSS pracharak at a young age, was recruited into the BJP and later appointed Gujarat's chief minister in 2001.

Since then, he has accomplished the extraordinary achievement of never losing a state or, most recently, a national election while serving as the party's spokesperson.

He guided the BJP to victories in the 2002, 2007, and 2012 Gujarat assembly elections as well as the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to twitter Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “We rever you as a Vishwa Guru. Your leadership, vision & passion for Bharat have given India a new glow, a rare glory, a supreme pride on the global arena. We feel deeply blessed to have you around us. Heartiest Birthday Greetings Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Shri @narendramodi ji.”