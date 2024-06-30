In a special virtual event held on Sunday, June 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released three books detailing the life and accomplishments of former Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu. The book release was organized at the Anvaya Convention Centre in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana, marking the eve of Naidu's 75th birthday.

During his address, Prime Minister Modi praised the former Vice President, highlighting his remarkable contributions over the past 75 years. "Tomorrow, July 1st, marks Venkaiah Naidu's birthday. His life journey, spanning 75 years, has been filled with extraordinary achievements and significant milestones. I am delighted to release his biography along with two additional books today. I believe these works will inspire many and guide them toward national service," PM Modi stated.

Reflecting on their long-standing association, PM Modi added, "I have had the privilege of working with Venkaiah Naidu in various capacities—when he served as the national president of our party, as a senior cabinet colleague, as the Vice President of the country, and as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha."

The released books include 'Venkaiah Naidu - Life in Service,' a biography authored by S. Nagesh Kumar, the former Resident Editor of The Hindu's Hyderabad edition. Another book, 'Celebrating Bharat - The Mission and Message of M. Venkaiah Naidu as 13th Vice-President of India,' is a photo chronicle compiled by I.V. Subba Rao, the former Secretary to the Vice President of India. The third book is a pictorial biography in Telugu titled 'Mahaneta - Life and Journey of M. Venkaiah Naidu,' authored by Sanjay Kishore.

This event not only celebrated Naidu's 75th birthday but also commemorated his extensive and impactful public service, offering readers an in-depth look at his life, work, and legacy.

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