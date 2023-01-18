On the second and final day of the party's National Executive meeting on held on Tuesday, January 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made several important points to BJP leaders in order to strengthen the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, slated to be held next year, according to reports.

While briefing the media on the most recent held party meeting, which was attended by top leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the Prime Minister directed all members to work with full discipline.

According to reports, PM Modi emphasised meeting people of all religions and directed party leaders to visit universities, churches, and other places of worship to meet and interact with people. He requested that they meet and interact with others. He requested that they meet with Pasmanda, Bohra, professional, and educated Muslims without expecting votes in return.

"Meet these people, but keep in mind that they will not vote, but still go and meet everyone," PM Modi said.

Fadnavis claims that the prime minister even chastised the ministers who made offensive comments on the minority community. The ministers should inform the Pasmanda Muslim population about government initiatives, the prime minister said, without giving any thought to "whether they vote for the party or not."

The PM emphasised that after receiving numerous warnings, some politicians continue to make divisive remarks on the Muslim community.

In his concluding speech, Prime Minister Modi declared that the current period was ideal for India and that more should be done to advance its development. He added that the country can advance quickly only if the "Amrit Kaal" is changed to the "Kartavya Kaal."

According to the directive of "Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat," Prime Minister Modi said all states should work together and be understanding of one another's languages and cultures.

All BJP fronts were urged by Prime Minister Modi to strengthen ties with the border communities. He advised BJP members to contribute to the growth of aspirational districts.

Also read : JP Nadda's tenure as BJP national president extended till June 2024



