Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 29 urged the citizens of the country to read about those people who have been conferred with the prestigious 'Padma' Awards.

He was addressing the 97th and first 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme of 2023.

PM Modi also noted that number of Padma awardees came from tribal communities and people associated with tribal society.

''This time there has been a good representation of the tribal community and people associated with tribal life among the Padma awardees. Tribal life is different from the hustle and bustle of the cities; its challenges are also different. Despite this, tribal societies are always ready to preserve their traditions. Efforts are also made to preserve and research aspects related to tribal communities,'' he added.

''Similarly, many great personalities who have worked on tribal languages like Toto, Ho, Kui, Kuvi and Manda have received Padma Awards. It is a matter of pride for all of us. I urge all countrymen to read their inspiring stories'' he said.

He also said that efforts of the Northeast people who are contibuously thriving to preserve their culture have been awarded with the Padma awards.

''Ramkuiwangbe Niume, Bikram Bahadur Jamatia and Karma Wangchu, who are involved in the preservation of their culture in the North-East, have also been honoured,'' he added.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that the year 2022 was wonderful and India completed 75 years of Independence while 'Amrit Kaal' begin.

''India progressed rapidly and became the world's fifth largest economy and achieved the unbelievable record of 220 crore vaccines and crossed the USD 400 billion mark in exports,'' he said.

Also read: President Droupadi Murmu to attend opening ceremony of ‘Amrit Udyan’ on January 29