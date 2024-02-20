Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to boost the education sector by inaugurating campuses for three Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) located in Jammu, Bodh Gaya, and Visakhapatnam today.

In addition, on Tuesday, PM Modi will lay the groundwork for a number of projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore.

The permanent campuses of IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IIT Jammu, and IIITDM Kancheepuram are a few of the projects that will be dedicated. In addition, the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS), a renowned Kanpur-based facility for advanced technological skill training, will open its doors. In addition, PM Modi will open the Central Sanskrit University's two campuses in Agartala, Tripura, and Devprayag, Uttarakhand.

“In a significant step towards upgrading and developing education and skilling infrastructure across the country, the prime minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of several projects worth about Rs 13,375 crore,” reads a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“He will also inaugurate 20 new buildings for Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) and 13 new Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) buildings across the country. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of five KV campuses, one NV campus and five multipurpose hall for NVs across the country,” it adds.

In addition, PM Modi will oversee a public ceremony at Jammu's Maulana Azad Stadium where he will dedicate, inaugurate, and lay the cornerstone for a number of campuses and structures.

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