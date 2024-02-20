An IndiGo flight, 6E6125, flying from New Delhi to Srinagar encountered severe turbulence due to adverse weather conditions on Monday. The flight departed from the Delhi airport at 5.25 pm and experienced turbulence due to heavy rainfall.

A video captured on the flight depicted passengers clutching their chairs as the aircraft continued to experience shaking. Among the passengers was Baba Firdous, the head of 'Kashmir Seva Sangh'. He later expressed that the experience felt like a rebirth for him and all the other passengers.

On Monday, for the second consecutive day, parts of Jammu and Kashmir experienced rainfall and snowfall leading to the suspension of traffic on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

The reason behind this was landslides and stone shooting from hillocks at more than six places in the Ramban district. Two interstate highways were also shut down as a precautionary measure due to fresh snowfall in the upper regions of Bhaderwah in Doda district. This sudden closure of the crucial road left hundreds of passengers stranded.

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