During his third visit to Kerala in two months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the names of the four astronauts selected for India's pioneering Gaganyaan mission on February 27th. The announcement was made at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram.

The astronaut-designates for the Gaganyaan Mission are Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander S Shukla.

These individuals have completed intensive training at an astronaut training facility in Bengaluru, marking a significant step in India's space exploration journey.

The selection process for the astronauts for the prestigious Gaganyaan mission has been exhaustive and meticulous. Initially, numerous candidates were considered, which was narrowed down to 12 test pilots after evaluations at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM) under the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Bengaluru.

After several rounds of assessments, IAM and ISRO finalised the last four candidates. The Gaganyaan mission, scheduled for 2025, aims to send humans into space, positioning them in a Low Earth Orbit approximately 400 kilometres above the Earth's surface for a three-day mission.

The LVM3 rocket, equipped with various propulsion systems, including solid, liquid, and cryogenic stages, will be used for the mission. This mission marks a significant advance in India's space exploration efforts. The Gaganyaan project reflects India's ambition to demonstrate the feasibility of human spaceflight by sending a four-person crew into a 400 km orbit for a three-day trip.

They will then safely return to Earth and land in Indian sea waters. The Gaganyaan Mission will use a variety of technologies, including a human-rated launch vehicle, life support systems, emergency escape plans for the crew, and crew management features for training, recuperation, and rehabilitation.

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