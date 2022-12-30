Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100 on December 30.

A glorious century rests at the feet of God, Prime Minister Modi said while informing about her demise.

The Prime Minister expressed his thoughts in a note that said, “In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

“When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that is work with intelligence, live life with purity," PM Modi Tweeted.

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

Heeraben, commonly known as Heeraba, used to reside with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi in the Raysan hamlet outside of Gandhinagar.

During the majority of his trips to Gujarat, the Prime Minister used to stop at Raysan village to spend time with his mother.

On December 28, she was hospitalized due to some health issues and her condition was said to be improving on December 29. However, on December 30 she passed away at the age of 100.

In Gujarat's Vadodara earlier on December 29, members of the "Dharmayatra Mahasangh" prayed at the temple and chanted the "Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra" for the "good health" of Prime Minister Modi’s mother.

In the meantime, PM Modi, who was supposed to visit West Bengal to launch the development projects, may participate in the proceedings via video conference.

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