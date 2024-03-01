Prime Minister Narendra Modi today claimed that Trinamool MP Sheikh Shahjahan, who faces allegations of sexual assault and land-grabbing, was arrested solely due to the pressure exerted by the BJP on the authorities.

Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested and suspended from the Trinamool Congress on Thursday.

The Prime Minister, while addressing a rally in the Arambagh area of Hooghly district, also questioned the Opposition INDIA bloc's silence on Sandeshkhali, comparing them to Mahatma Gandhi's three monkeys. He said, "All the tall leaders of INDI alliance were silent on the Sandeshkhali incident. INDI alliance leaders were like the three monkeys of Gandhiji."

PM Modi further said that social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy's "soul would be crying" if he were made aware of the alleged sexual assault against the women of West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.

PM Modi said, "The country is seeing what TMC has done with the sisters of Sandeshkhali. The whole country is enraged. The soul of Raja Ram Mohan Roy must have been crying over what happened in Sandeshkhali. A TMC leader crossed all limits. The BJP leaders in the state fought for the respect and dignity of the women here. Yesterday, the police had to arrest him (TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan)."

He proceeded to criticise Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging her lack of response regarding the Sandeshkhali matter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated projects totaling Rs 7,200 crore and laid the foundation stone for initiatives in the Arambagh area of Hooghly district, West Bengal. These projects encompass various sectors such as railways, ports, oil pipelines, LPG supply, and wastewater treatment.