Powering Punjab: Free Electricity, Reliable Supply, and Energy Security for All

Electricity is no longer just a utility; it is a necessity for dignity, livelihood and development. Recognising this, the Punjab Government has taken several bold steps to ensure that households, farmers, and industries receive affordable, reliable, and uninterrupted power.

From offering free domestic electricity to purchasing a private thermal plant, the state has reshaped its power sector in a people-friendly manner.

Free domestic electricity: When did it begin?

Punjab began providing free domestic electricity to households in 2022. Under this scheme, families receive up to 300 units of free electricity every month. This has brought massive relief to middle-class and low-income households struggling with rising living costs.

On average, families save thousands of rupees every year because of this initiative.

A beneficiary said: “Earlier, electricity bills were a burden. Now we get free units every month. The money we save is used for our children’s education and household needs.”



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How this scheme is changing lives

Free electricity has allowed families to:

> Use fans and coolers without fear

> Run refrigerators and washing machines

> Improve living conditions

> Reduce monthly expenses

For many, this is not just financial relief, but a better quality of life.

Uninterrupted power for farmers

Farmers are the backbone of Punjab’s economy. The government is providing uninterrupted electricity to farmers for paddy cultivation, ensuring that irrigation does not suffer during crucial farming seasons.

This has reduced dependence on diesel pumps and helped farmers lower their costs.

A farmer said: “We get a proper power supply for our fields. Our crops are better, and our expenses are lower.”

A historic move: Buying the Goindwal Sahib thermal plant

For the first time in India, a state government purchased a private thermal power plant. The Punjab Government acquired the plant at Goindwal Sahib and renamed it after Shri Guru Amar Das Ji.

This move ensured:

> Long-term power security

> Reduced electricity purchase costs

> Greater control over power generation

By owning this plant, Punjab can now produce more electricity at stable prices and avoid costly private power deals.

Strengthening Punjab’s energy future

The purchase of the Goindwal plant, along with better management of existing power resources, has helped Punjab:

> Reduce power shortages

> Improve supply reliability

> Support domestic and agricultural needs

This ensures that Punjab does not face blackouts during peak demand seasons.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s message

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has said that electricity should not be a luxury.

He said: “Power is a basic right. We have made sure that households get free electricity, farmers get uninterrupted supply, and the state becomes energy secure through our own power plants.”

He added that affordable electricity is essential for economic growth and social welfare.

A people-centric power model

Punjab’s power reforms show how electricity can be used as a tool for social and economic upliftment. Families save money, farmers grow better crops, and industries get stable supply.

By combining free electricity, strong infrastructure and state-owned generation, Punjab is lighting up homes and futures across the state.