President Droupadi Murmu on April 11 greeted citizens on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, wishing all for a path of progress, happiness, inspiring forgiveness and charity.

Taking to X, President Murmu wrote, "I wish all my countrymen, especially my Muslim brothers and sisters, a very happy Eid-ul-Fitr. This festival, celebrated after the holy month of Ramzan, spreads the spirit of unity, harmony and brotherhood. This festival of sharing happiness inspires forgiveness and charity. On this auspicious occasion, I wish that our country continues to progress on the path of progress and all the countrymen always live in peace."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this occasion further spread the spirit of compassion, togetherness and peace. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!"

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