President Droupadi Murmu on January 2 expressed deepest condolences to the victims of the horrific Dergaon accident in Assam that claimed lives of at least 12 passengers.

Taking to platform X, President Murmu wrote, "The news of the sudden death of many people in a road accident in Golaghat, Assam is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences to the victims of the Dergaon accident on Twitter and annouced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured will recieve Rs 50,000 as financial aid from Centre

Also read : Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya orders probe into horrific Dergaon accident