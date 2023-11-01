Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 100 across various locations in the country. This increase, effective from November 1, marks the second price hike within two months. However, the price of domestic LPG, used for cooking in households, remains unchanged.

The new price for a 19 kg LPG cylinder is now Rs 1,833 in Delhi, Rs 1,943 in Kolkata, Rs 1,785 in Mumbai, Rs 1,914.50 in Bengaluru, and Rs 1,999.50 in Chennai. Meanwhile, a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi is priced at Rs 903, Rs 929 in Kolkata, Rs 902.5 in Mumbai, and Rs 918.5 in Chennai.

The Union cabinet had earlier approved an increase in the cooking gas subsidy from Rs 200 to Rs 300 per cylinder for about 96 million low-income households on October 4. This decision was made ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in five states and next year's national elections.

The government also recently approved the expansion of the PM Ujjwala Yojana scheme, aiming to add 7.5 million more women beneficiaries. This is part of a larger plan to increase the total beneficiaries to 103.5 million within the next three years.

On August 29, the Union Cabinet reduced the price of a 14.2 kg LPG cooking gas cylinder by Rs 200 as a gift for women ahead of Raksha Bandhan, amid criticism over rising inflation.

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