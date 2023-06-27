The deficit of monsoon this year has led to the cost of vegetables, notably tomatoes, to soar.

Prices have reportedly increased to Rs 80 per kg over the past week due to a shortage.

A 15 kg crate of tomatoes was sold for Rs 1,100 at a wholesale market in Karnataka over the weekend.

The price of tomatoes is expected to further rise in Bengaluru in the upcoming days.

The price of tomato is expected to go over Rs 100 mark, according to a senior officer at a grocery chain.

The tomato farmers from Kolar stated that the cultivation of the vegetable has been lesser than the previous year and that many of the farmers have already shifted their cultivation to beans after the price had skyrocketed.

The crops have dried up due to the deficit in monsoon and the tomato crop may be only 30 percent of the usual.

The short supply of tomatoes is owing to crop loss caused by the spread of the ‘white fly’ disease.

Also read: Meerut: Cops on toes after commissioner's dog go missing, 500 residences searched in 36 hours