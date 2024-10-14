In a significant move to combat youth unemployment, the newly launched Prime Minister Internship Scheme portal has witnessed an overwhelming response, drawing over 155,000 applicants within 24 hours of its debut. The initiative, first introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this year's budget, seeks to connect job-seeking youth with companies in need of fresh talent.

The portal currently features internship listings from 193 companies, including major industry players such as Jubilant Foodworks, Maruti Suzuki India, Larsen & Toubro, Muthoot Finance, and Reliance Industries. These companies span diverse sectors like Oil, Gas & Energy, Travel & Hospitality, Automotives, and Banking, offering a wide range of opportunities for young professionals to gain practical work experience.

Amid ongoing criticism from opposition parties regarding the government's approach to unemployment, the scheme is positioned as a practical solution aimed at equipping the youth with essential skills. According to a government source, "The scheme builds a bridge between companies looking for talent and youth seeking opportunities," offering a pathway to meaningful work experience.

The internships are available across 24 different sectors and over 20 fields, addressing key areas such as operations management, production, maintenance, and sales. Covering 737 districts in 37 states and union territories, the program marks an ambitious effort to engage and empower young job seekers throughout the country.

By linking top companies with aspiring talent, the initiative not only helps close skill gaps but also bolsters employment prospects, presenting a timely response to one of the nation's pressing challenges.

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