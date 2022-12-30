Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the programmes in West Bengal following his mother Heeraben's demise in Ahemdabad, said Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on December 30.

“PM @narendramodi will join today’s scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity-related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council (NGC),” the PMO tweeted.

PM @narendramodi will join today’s scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council. https://t.co/eqOSpQcFZe — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 30, 2022

PM Modi was scheduled to arrive in the city on December 30 to flag-off West Bengal's first Vande Bharat Express, chair the second meeting of the National Ganga Council (NGC) and inaugurate a number of other central projects.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will attend the NGC meeting along with several Union Ministers and the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, PM Modi's mother Heeraben passed away on December 30, just two days after she was admitted to the UN Mehta hospital in Ahemdabad.

A glorious century rests at the feet of God, Prime Minister Modi said while informing about her demise.

The Prime Minister expressed his thoughts in a note that said, “In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

“When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that is work with intelligence, live life with purity," PM Modi Tweeted.

Heeraben, commonly known as Heeraba, used to reside with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi in the Raysan hamlet outside of Gandhinagar.

During the majority of his trips to Gujarat, the Prime Minister used to stop at Raysan village to spend time with his mother.

Also read: PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passes away at the age of 100