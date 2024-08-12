The ongoing unrest at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College took a dramatic turn as the principal, Dr. Sandeep Ghosh, tendered his resignation on Monday. This comes as junior doctors, interns, and postgraduate trainees entered the fourth consecutive day of their strike, demanding a magisterial inquiry into the horrific rape and murder of a 31-year-old female trainee doctor at the institution.

The protest, which has severely disrupted medical services, began as a call for accountability following the discovery of the trainee doctor's lifeless body in the seminar hall of the college. Autopsy reports later confirmed that she had been raped before being murdered, a crime that has sent shockwaves throughout West Bengal and beyond.

The demands for Dr. Ghosh's resignation have been central to the protests, with medical professionals and students arguing that the administration failed to ensure the safety of its staff. The situation escalated on Monday as the striking doctors, who had previously maintained emergency services, ceased all duties, leaving patients to grapple with the closure of outdoor centers at RG Kar College and Hospital.

Also read: Assam police prevent unauthorised entry of 4 Bangladeshi nationals at Karimganj border

The police investigation into the crime has led to the arrest of a civic volunteer, who was taken into custody on August 10. The accused has been remanded to 14 days of police custody as the probe continues.

In a significant development, Kolkata Police's detective department is set to interrogate four individuals linked to the case—an intern doctor, two first-year postgraduate students from the chest medicine department, and a housekeeping staff member. These individuals were on duty on the night of August 9, when the trainee doctor's semi-nude body was discovered. According to police sources, some of them had shared a meal with the victim just hours before the tragic incident.

The case has ignited widespread outrage, with medical students and professionals across the state and beyond rallying in protest, demanding justice for the victim and stringent action against those responsible. The resignation of the principal adds a new dimension to the ongoing crisis, further intensifying calls for accountability and safety reforms within medical institutions.