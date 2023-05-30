India’s top wrestlers including Sakshee Malikkh who are currently protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, have said that they will immerse their medals in river Ganga at 6 pm on May 30 and then sit on an indefinite hunger strike at India Gate.

Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh put out a statement on Twitter in Hindi stating, “These medals are our lives, our souls. There would be no reason to live after throwing them in the Ganga today. So, we will stage a hunger strike until death at India Gate after that”.

Top wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malikkh, and Bajrang Punia are standing up to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment against female athletes, including a minor.

On the day of the inauguration of the new Parliament building, the protest that began on April 23 at Jantar Mantar saw heartbreaking images as the Delhi Police broke up their march.

The wrestlers' protest march produced dramatic images as hundreds of police and paramilitary personnel slowed their progress toward the new Parliament House. A fierce brawl ensued between wrestlers and police officers as protesters attempted to break through the security perimeter.

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