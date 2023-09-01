The Pune City Police's Social Security Cell has arrested 19 Bangladeshi nationals from the city for illegally staying in India.

The arrested accused include 10 women involved in prostitution in the Budhwar Peth area and 9 men who were working in different professions in the city.

According to authorities, the Social Security Cell got information regarding certain foreign nationals unlawfully staying in the Budhwar Peth region.



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As a result, the police stormed the neighbourhood and detained them. It was discovered that none of the detained suspects had legal visas to remain in India. They had entered the nation illegally over the India-Bangladesh border.

The accused had been in the neighbourhood for three months, according to the police.

The police have arrested them under relevant laws, and a complaint has been filed at Faraskhana Police Station.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.