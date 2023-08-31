Tripura Police apprehended six Bangladeshi nationals in Sabroom, located in Tripura's South District.

Acting on confidential information, Tripura Police conducted a search in the Sabroom tea garden area after receiving reports of Bangladeshi citizens who had allegedly crossed the border and were hiding there.



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During the operation led by Sub-inspector Dhruba Majumdar and plainclothes police personnel, six Bangladeshi youths were found attempting to evade capture by fleeing into the tea garden.

"Upon interrogation, the detained individuals confessed to being Bangladeshi citizens and revealed that they had arrived from Chittagong, Bangladesh", said the Cop.

Police sources said that they had crossed the border in search of work.