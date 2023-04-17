Punjab BJP leader Balwinder Gill was shot at outside his residence in Amritsar on April 16 by two bike-borne assailants. Gill is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Two-bike borne assailants arrived at Gill residence in Jyotisur, Jandiala Guru and opened fire on him. He was rushed to the nearby KD hospital, where he is being treated right now.

The incident occurred around 9 pm. On a motorcycle, two youth reached Gill's house. They had their faces covered. He left the house when his daughter called out to him, and the attackers started shooting at him.

Gill was very busy with the Lok Sabha by-elections in Jalandhar. He had recently returned from Jalandhar following a campaign with senior leader Kewal Kumar, according to sources. Kumar had dropped him off external his home in Amritsar and left.

The incident has been the subject of an investigation by the police. Satinder Singh, the Amritsar Rural SSP, also made it to the location. Despite the fact that the attackers had covered their faces, the police began examining the CCTV footage in an effort to identify them.

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