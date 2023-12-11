Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Spokesperson Parambans Singh Romana on Sunday shared a post on social media in which he claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's ex-wife Inderpreet Kaur Grewal, also known as Preet Grewal, has threatened to leak Punjab CM's nude drunk videos on social media.

Preet Grewal made explosive claims about Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while replying to a post by an advocate on Facebook. Parambans Singh Romana shared the tweet with the statement made by the ex-wife of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

He also said, "The tragedy of Punjab is that such a sacred land has been given a chief minister like this. but divine justice for a man who abandoned and cheated on his family and the people of Punjab. "CM’s ex. wife Preet Grewal threatens to start posting naked drunk videos of Bhagwant Mann!!

“He started this now I will show him how it plays. Stay tuned….”, she says in a FB post-Preet Grewal, commenting on a Facebook post .

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