The Border Security Force during a late night operation on January 19 seized a consignment of arms and ammunition smuggled by a suspected Pakistani drone near the international border in Punjab's Ferozpur district.

The security personnel during a night patrolling seized a packet containing an AK--47 assault rifle, two AK-47 magazines, 40 live rounds (7.63 mm) and Rs 40,000 cash were recovered.

Earlier, during a joint search operation conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Bharopal village in Amritsar on January 15, a small drone was successfully recovered.

The drone is identified as a Quadcopter, specifically a DJI Mavic 3 Classic model, which is made in China, as reported by the BSF, Punjab Frontier.

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